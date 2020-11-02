MSUM’s Dia de los Muertos altar pays respects to victims of police brutality

The altar features information on victims of police brutality and violence as well as resources for students on the topic

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Minnesota State University Moorhead’s Diversity and Inclusion Department is celebrating Dia de los Muertos with an altar display in the Comstock Memorial Union.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a multi-day Mexican holiday of remembering friends and family who have died.

The display is up to pay respect to those who have lost their lives to police brutality and violence.

All four diversity departments have their own altars and topics each year. This year, it teamed up to concentrate on one.

The display features victims’ stories, statistics and a QR code board. The codes lead to links like documentaries on the topic, resources for those impacted by it and information on legal rights.

“This is a heavy topic, and we want students to be able to process this information. So, if someone is having a hard time dealing with all of these facts and statistics, or they’ve personally been impacted by police brutality and violence, they can always reach out to our counseling center,” MSUM’s Coordinator of Multicultural Affairs Puja Sharma-Husmann said.

The diversity department says it hopes students will learn more about systemic racism from the altar. It will be up until Friday, November 6.