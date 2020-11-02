Vast majority of North Dakota early ballots have been cast

Secretary of State says no significant issues heading into Tuesday's election.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says more than 80% of the state’s absentee and vote-by-mail ballots have already been cast.

Jaeger says this year’s figures are “way out of line” from a typical election. As of Monday, early voting turnout exceeded 75,000.

An executive order signed by Gov. Doug Burgum allowed officials to begin counting and processing ballots last Thursday. Jaeger says none of the early results can be released before the polls close on election day.

Jaeger says he’s not aware of any significant problems or security issues heading into Tuesday’s election. He says the state’s new touchscreen voting system appears to be a success.

Jaeger encourages residents to visit vote.nd.gov for more information.