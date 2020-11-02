WWII Veteran in Ellendale, North Dakota Dies at 103

KVRR spoke to John Wheelihan during the celebration for Town of the Year in 2019

ELLENDALE, N.D. — One of Ellendale, North Dakota’s oldest community members has passed away at the age of 103.

We featured John Wheelihan during KVRR’s Town of the Year celebration last year.

He was a World War II veteran. He attended the University of North Dakota and after graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force.

When our reporter interviewed him, he said there was only one job that was his greatest honor…. being married.

His wife Clara passed away in 1999.

Wheelihan died yesterday at Prince of Peace Care Center in Ellendale.

A funeral service will be held in the spring.

