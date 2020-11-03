Jury finds Fargo man guilty of killing his father

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A Cass County jury has found a Fargo man guilty in the shooting death of his father more than two years ago.

When he is sentenced, 37-year-old Christopher Riley faces life in prison for the murder of his father, 60-year-old Kevin Riley Sr.

Christopher Riley claimed that his father had shot himself at a south Fargo apartment the two shared in September, 2018.

A handgun was found several feet from Kevin Riley’s body. He had been shot in the head.