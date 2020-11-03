Social Distancing: The Last Gasp Of Warm Weather

Embrace the warmth before it goes away

Election Day is going to be a stressful day for a lot of people. Elections are like that. So, it might be a good idea to unplug for a bit and enjoy something calm and relaxing. All the election craziness will still be there when you get back.

Plus, the weather is fantastic for getting outside. I’ve been expanding my horizons and exploring our local parks all summer, and this week might be the last hurrah for warm weather, so I found another new place.

Forest River Park is in way south Fargo. It’s by Orchard Glen Park off of 76th Avenue South and University. And it’s got beautiful wooded areas for a lovely nature walk.

What makes this park unique is that it used to be a housing development, and there are still signs of that. I loved a rock with “Sherwood Forest” appropriately written on it. The place definitely felt like somewhere Robin Hood would hang out.

And there were still foundations for homes. I think it’s really cool seeing how nature is slowly reclaiming the area but leaving signs of civilization.

So get out. Enjoy the warm, November air before Mother Nature remembers that it is November and dumps more snow on us. Where should I explore while we still have a chance? Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.