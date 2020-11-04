Burgum names executive to House seat won by dead candidate

Burgum appointed BNI Energy President Wade Boeshans

David Andahl

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed a coal company executive to fill a state House seat left open by a Republican candidate who died last month due to complications from COVID-19.

Burgum appointed BNI Energy President Wade Boeshans despite the attorney general’s recent opinion that the party should choose a replacement for the dead candidate.

David Andahl died on Oct. 5.

Andahl and Dave Nehring won the Republicans endorsements and voters’ nominations in the June primary.

Nehring and Andahl were top vote-getters for the two open House seats Tuesday over a pair of Democratic candidates.