Lions place Matthew Stafford on COVID list ahead of Vikings game

Could Still Play on Sunday if tests come back negative

The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Lions don’t yet know who their starting quarterback will be.

The team announced Wednesday that Matthew Stafford has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Players get placed on the list after either testing positive, or coming in contact with a carrier. Kelly Stafford, his wife, posted on her Instagram story Wednesday that he is negative and in quarantine after having close contact with a positive case.

The Stafford family is taking every precaution necessary with the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly Stafford battled a brain tumor last year.

Matthew Stafford did not practice with the team on Wednesday. The back-up quarterbacks are Chase Daniel, and David Blough. Stafford has started all seven games for the Lions this year, and is averaging nearly 274 yards per game. He’s averaging 7.8 yards per attempt, and has 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Lions enter Sunday’s game 3-4. While Stafford is in quarantine, they haven’t rule him out for Sunday’s game.