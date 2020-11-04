MN Secretary of State says Election Day ran smoothly

Simon says the state adapted and adjusted by emphasizing voting in the spring and summer.

MINNESOTA – Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says even in the middle of a pandemic, the state was able to pull off a textbook election.

He adds on Election Day there was really good traffic management, sufficient quality and quantity of personal protective equipment and very few conflicts overall.

Out of over four million eligible Minnesota voters, over three million have voted so far. That is a 78.1 percent turnout.

“Keep in mind that number will grow. We don’t know by how much but it will grow because as you know there is more to come,” Simon said.

Simon says it can take up to a week to count all the ballots.