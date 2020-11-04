Peterson says outside money contributed to loss against GOP’s Fischbach

WASHINGTON (KVRR) Rep. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) says “outside money” is partially responsible for his loss to Republican challenger Michelle Fischbach.

Peterson, the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, lost his bid for a 16th term in western Minnesota’s 7th District.

“I’d like to thank the people of the Seventh District for their support over the years. Serving them in Washington DC has been a great honor, and I respect their decision to move in a different direction” Peterson said.

“We ran a strong and positive campaign, but with the President winning this district by 30 points again, and the millions in outside money that was spent to attack me, the partisan tilt of this district was just too much to overcome.”

Peterson was first elected in 1990. He chaired the Agriculture panel from 2007 to 2011 and regained the post after Democrats recaptured the House in 2018. He was instrumental in shaping several farm bills and was a champion of the region’s beet sugar industry.