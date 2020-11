Davies Volleyball Wins Battle Of 25th Street

The Eagles defeated the Shanley Deacons 3 sets to 0 at Davies High

FARGO, ND – The latest “Battle of 25th” iteration was quick: Davies volleyball defeated Shanley 3-0 on Thursday evening. With the loss, the Deacons snapped a three-game win streak while the Eagles have now won just as many in a row.

Eagles finish the regular season with a 23-5 record and second place in the EDC.