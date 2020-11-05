Fargo firefighters on the scene of 3 alarm apartment fire

FARGO, ND — Fargo Fire crews are at a working apartment building fire at 137C Prairiewood Dr.

The fire is mostly contained at this time.

Crews are battling the three-alarm building fire on the Fargo’s south side.

Firefighters responded to the call shortly before 5 o’clock Thursday morning.

At least one roadway in the area is blocked off to traffic, according to our crews on the scene.

We are told there are no injuries reported at this hour.