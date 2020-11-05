Sheriff’s office asks hunters to look out for missing woman
Search continues for Anne Fitzsimonds, 47
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking hunters to keep an eye out for a missing woman.
Forty-seven-year-old Anne Fitzsimonds was last seen on October 4th.
She has brown eyes and red hair.
She’s 5’2″ tall and weighs 155 pounds.
Authorities say she was last seen leaving a friend’s home four miles north of Petersburg, North Dakota.
If anyone finds anything, please call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.