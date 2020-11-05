Sheriff’s office asks hunters to look out for missing woman

Search continues for Anne Fitzsimonds, 47

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking hunters to keep an eye out for a missing woman.

Forty-seven-year-old Anne Fitzsimonds was last seen on October 4th.

She has brown eyes and red hair.

She’s 5’2″ tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Authorities say she was last seen leaving a friend’s home four miles north of Petersburg, North Dakota.

If anyone finds anything, please call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.