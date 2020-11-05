West Fargo Announced as Host of Hockey Day North Dakota

Games to be played at The Lights on Dec. 5

WEST FARGO, N.D — In its third year Hockey Day North Dakota will be coming to West Fargo and will be hosted at “The Lights” apartment complex right next to the West Fargo Sports Arena.

The annual event was started in 2019 with the goal of growing the game in North Dakota by creating a fun experience.

Both Grand Forks schools, Red River and Central along with Davies, Fargo South-Shanley, Sheyenne and West Fargo are all lacing up their skates and hitting the ice on December 5th.

More information on the event will be made available closer to the date.