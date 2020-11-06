Former judge supports cameras during trial of former officers

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A former Minnesota District Court judge says she’s not surprised that the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd will be televised.

Lisa Borgen was nominated to the bench by then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty. She previously served as Clay County attorney.

Borgen tells KVRR that she believes Judge Peter Cahill is allowing cameras in the courtroom to ensure the integrity of the trial and because there is a “national interest” in the case. Borgen is a longtime proponent of allowing cameras in the courtroom.

“In this way, you get all the information out there” Borgen said. “There isn’t any room for disinformation, or people spinning what they supposedly heard, or saw in the courtroom.

Borgen says she doubts that televising the trial would give an advantage to either the prosecutors or defense attorneys.

Cahill’s ruling is considered historic. Minnesota judges rarely allow criminal trials to be televised.

The trial of the four former officers is expected to begin in March, 2021.