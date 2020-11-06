Orange Friday kicks off hunting season

hunters prepare for a successful hunt

Fargo, N.D. — It’s deer hunting season and you know what that means?

Orange Friday is here.

Fleet Farm is helping hunters prepare for the season with the event.

It helps get new or experienced hunters entering the sport out into the wilderness early with fully equipped gear for a successful hunt.

“Orange Friday was established back in 2012 by Fleet Farm to celebrate the opening of hunting seasons and basically just getting hunters into the building the first 500 guests got a Fleet Farm hat, gave those out this morning. We did run out really early. We had a great line out at the beginning of the store this morning.” Fargo Fleet Farm General Manager, Andrew Minniti said.

Orange ensures safety among other hunters.