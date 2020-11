Rollover in Fargo reroutes traffic

Injuries remain minimal

FARGO, N.D. — A rollover around noon in Fargo leads to traffic being redirected.

The crash happened at 32nd Avenue South and University Drive.

A Nissan Murano was going south on University Drive when it struck a Nissan Rogue as it was turning left onto University.

The driver of the Rogue was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening conditions.

The driver of the Murano has been cited for running a red light.