Wanted in Fargo. Now a suspect in Wisconsin in connection to 2 officers shot.

Two officers, one from Delafield and one from Hartland, were shot and wounded in Delafield Friday morning, Nov. 6.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Nathanael Benton.

We are learning Benton is also wanted in Fargo, ND in connection to a shooting.

Authorities say officers were initially responding to a call for a hit-and-run accident.

Upon arrival, officers confronted the suspect outside a Holiday Inn near I-94 and Highway 83.

Shots were exchanged and the two officers were hit.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0’’ tall, 215 pounds, blue eyes, and brown hair.

The suspect was wearing a flat brim hat, sweatshirt, and possibly khakis.

The suspect was last seen running southbound from the area of I-94 and Hwy 83, in the City of Delafield.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see anyone matching this description, please call 911.