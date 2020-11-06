Wanted in Fargo. Now a suspect in Wisconsin in connection to 2 officers shot.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (FOX6Now)- Two officers, one from Delafield and one from Hartland, were shot and wounded in Delafield Friday morning, Nov. 6.
Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect has been identified as Nathanael Benton.
We are learning Benton is also wanted in Fargo, ND in connection to a shooting.
Authorities say officers were initially responding to a call for a hit-and-run accident.
Upon arrival, officers confronted the suspect outside a Holiday Inn near I-94 and Highway 83.
Shots were exchanged and the two officers were hit.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0’’ tall, 215 pounds, blue eyes, and brown hair.
The suspect was wearing a flat brim hat, sweatshirt, and possibly khakis.
The suspect was last seen running southbound from the area of I-94 and Hwy 83, in the City of Delafield.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see anyone matching this description, please call 911.