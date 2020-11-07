Community members react to election results

FARGO, N.D. — The announcement of President-elect Joe Biden taking the lead and winning the election came as a surprise to some around Fargo.

Some who voted in this year’s election expressed their concerns regarding the outlook of the presidency come Inauguration Day.

They say a few major topics of concern for them include division among voters from both parties, rioters and the handling of the pandemic

“I think for sure mask are going to be mandatory for at least the next few years especially with North Dakota’s numbers right now in COVID cases,” said Brook Wadeson of Fargo.

“A lot of people are controversial over the election or things going on but ultimately I think that we have to realize that we’re still a nation under one people and we need to realize that love trumps all and we just need to continue to be faithful throughout and hope for a better future,” added Katelyn Galde of Fargo.

Biden will announce his plans on handling the pandemic with a 12 person coronavirus task force on Monday.