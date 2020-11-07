Fargo man dies in crash near Buxton

BUXTON, N.D. – A 26-year-old Fargo man is dead after rear-ending a semi on I-29 near Buxton, North Dakota.

It happened just after 12:00 p.m. near mile marker 120.

Both the semi and the victim’s sedan were heading southbound when he hit the truck.

Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was not injured and the crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The name of the deceased will be released pending family notification.