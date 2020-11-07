High Powered Running Game Lifts Lisbon To Class A. Title Game

The Broncos stuck to only a few plays on offense but scored more than enough points against Velva

LISBON, ND – Three years ago, Lisbon High Football didn’t a win a game in nine tries. This year, they’ve turned that record on its head: the Broncos are undefeated in as many games after a Class A. Semifinal win against Velva. They’ll face Langdon Edmore Area Munich in the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Last time, the Cardinals won handily, 50-0.