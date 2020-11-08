Kindred Ready For Oak Grove In Quarterfinals

The Vikings host the Grovers in the Class B. Region 1 quarterfinals on Tuesday evening

KINDRED, ND – The North Dakota High School Volleyball playoffs are here with teams all around the state facing off in the road to the Fargodome and the state title. Kindred is one of those teams. The Vikings gear up for a Class B. Region 1 quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday against Oak Grove. Carena Ashburn’s squad finished the regular season at (11-3) powered by a nine-match win streak. The last eight of those, they won in straight sets, one of which was against the Grovers. In a year that’s been full of uncertainty, they’ve lived by one motto in particular.

“Our model this year is, ‘Face it till you make it,'” Asburn said. “Really about fear and rising over that fear and making we know that we’ve prepared. So if you’re prepared, you can’t let that fear take over you and that’s what we’ve really been preaching this season is not letting the fear take over and making sure that we’re going out; we’re giving 100% all of the time and that we’re competing to the best of our abilities without that fear of failure.”