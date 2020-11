Ada-Borup’s Fetting Takes Home High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Ada Borup’s Beau Fetting.

The Cougars took home 51 percent of the votes in a close battle with Moorhead. Fetting turned a screen pass into a 40 yard touchdown leading to a win over Underwood.

Congrats to Fetting and the Cougars for taking home the win.