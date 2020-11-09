Fargo Billiards and Gastropub announces they will close

FARGO, ND — In a post to their Facebook page, Fargo Billiards and Gastropub say they will close for good this Saturday, November 14.

The post says, “A lot of people have contributed to making the place– the Gastropub to some, Billiards or Fargo Billiards to others– be what it has been for the last eleven years. And we are so grateful to the contributions of the many current and former employees.”

Mike and Adele Page add, “It’s a tough business—tough to makes the numbers work under the best of circumstances. Group gatherings are our veins, and person-to-person interaction of the type we cannot do now is the blood that flows through them. To all who are disappointed to hear this, we are sorry.”