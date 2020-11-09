LIVE: Artists Helps Show Off Hometown Pride For 50+ Local Communities

Some "Hometown Holidays" Proceeds Benefiting Local Homeless Shelters

A local artist is helping spread hometown pride in more than 50 communities in our area.

Kim Jore owns RiverZen Art Studio in Moorhead. She spent all summer and fall traveling to 54 different North Dakota and Minnesota towns within a 50 mile radius of Fargo. She took photos, talked to locals, and created collages for each and every place.

She’s selling prints for each town, with some proceeds going to Churches United and the Gladys Ray Shelter.

Jore says people in every town she visited had pride in their communities.

She wants more people to see how special these towns are.

Jore says, “Usually you drive by a town and you don’t stop. ‘Hey there’s Dilworth”, but do you really go into a town? And so it was fun to just go into these little towns.”

You can find out if your hometown is represented and buy prints by clicking here.