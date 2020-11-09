Moorhead Public Schools to provide adult meals through December 30

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Beginning Tuesday, Moorhead Area Public Schools will provide free meals for adults along with student meals during scheduled student distribution.

Meals will also be delivered to several low income or senior living centers that do not provide meals to residents.

The meals are being paid for by a Grant funded through the CARES Act through the office of Gov. Tim Walz through Dec. 30.

The meal bags will include both breakfast and lunch. Any adult is eligible.

The meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Robert Asp, Ellen Hopkins, S.G Reinertson and Dorothy Dodds Elementary Schools.

Horizon Middle School and Moorhead High School will distribute the meals from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Meals are also available at Arrowhead Park, Queens Park and Allyson Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.