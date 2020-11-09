Moorhead Public Schools to provide free meals to adults

Breakfast and lunches will be distributed Monday through Friday from November 10th-December 30th.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Whether you are a student or not, Moorhead public schools is making sure everyone in it’s community has enough to eat.

Beginning November 10th, Moorhead Schools will be providing free meals for adults.

They will be available for pickup from Monday to Friday and the meal bags will include both breakfast and lunch for the day. Any adult is eligible to receive one.

Funding for this program was provided through a Grant from the Minnesota CARES Act.

“We want to do what we can to really serve our community and to be a great community partner,” said Brenda Richman, the executive director of community engagement and public relations. “We already know how to do food. We are feeding our students nutritious meals every single day. It is just a way that we can partner with the community and really address the the food insecurity issue.”

Pick up times and locations are as follows: