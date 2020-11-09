Socially-distanced Veterans Day celebrations planned

All events are limited to 25% capacity

FARGO, N.D. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the metro, Veterans Day celebrations will look different this year.

Although the annual ceremony at the Fargo Civic Center will not go on as usual, other activities will. Some of the festivities include a parade, get-together over stew, and small flag-raising ceremony.

Commander of the United Patriotic Bodies Jason Hicks says with the veterans in our community aging, the virus is an even bigger concern for them.

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney says face masks and social distancing must be strictly enforced.

Although smaller than usual, Hicks says he’s glad to put something together amid the pandemic.

“That’s what Veterans Day is all about,” he explains. “Us getting together, telling our war stories and what not, just kind of celebrating life and the service that we provided.”

Mahoney and Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski are expected at the parade. All events are limited to 25% capacity. The march will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 4th Avenue and 5th Street North. Fargo VFW will have stew available at noon.

Moorhead American Legion will have cookies and coffee.

Dilworth VFW will have stew available at 1 p.m. for take-out only for $5.

West Fargo VFW will host a flag-raising ceremony at 10:45 with a program to follow at 11 a.m.