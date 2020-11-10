Moorhead businesses face greater impact of Covid-19 restrictions

Governor implements further COVID-19 restrictions

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is turning back the dials on bars and restaurants in Minnesota.

Starting Friday night, a new curfew of 10:00 has been set for serving food and drinks. Businesses can remain open for takeout only after that time.

Indoor capacity will also be limited to 50 percent up to 150 people.

The new restrictions come after the state saw an increase of cases among those between the ages of 18 and 35 as a result of social gatherings.

Business leaders in Moorhead say they may see tougher challenges as they face uncertainty. Officials say the impact on businesses could be crucial.

Reducing social gatherings has proven to be a significant change in improving the curve.

They believe the restrictions will help Moorhead stay afloat by preventing a possible second shutdown.

“We’ve seen much worse throughout the state and throughout the country so obviously closing restaurants at 10 pm and reducing the number of individuals at social gatherings they are still impactful but we are not seeing the wide scale shutdown that we have seen in months past,” Downtown Moorhead Inc. President Derrick LaPoint said.

“Anytime you slow down what’s been going on has an impact I would imagine that Minnesota would help with some kind of financial aspect of that,” Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Interim CEO, Jim Parsons said.

Both officials say the City of Moorhead an help businesses affected with the state’s economic resources.