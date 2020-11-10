Moorhead DMV closed for move to Moorhead Center Mall

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The DMV in Moorhead has closed to prepare its move to the Moorhead Center Mall.

Clay County made the announcement on its website.

The DMV will stay closed until Monday, November 16 at 8:00 AM while Minnesota transitions from the MNLARS computer system to the MNDRIVE program. While the state moves programs, online services statewide will be unavailable until November 16.

If you need DMV services, you can go to locations in Hawley, Ada, Detroit Lakes or Breckenridge. Click here for information on all Minnesota DMV locations.