North Dakota COVID-19 cases top 56,000

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health reports 894 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths on Tuesday.

So far, 674 people in North Dakota have died.

Cass County has the largest number of new cases with 162.

Officials say that the number of active cases and the number of people hospitalized in the state wasn’t immediately available because of software problems.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,217 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

952,701 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

894 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

56,342 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

18.74% – Daily Positivity Rate**

*** Total Active Cases

*** Individuals from yesterday

*** – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (*** with a recovery date of yesterday****)

*** – Total recovered since the pandemic began

*** – Currently Hospitalized

*** – Individuals from yesterday

Please note: The software that reports the number of recovered and hospitalized is down, which also impacts active cases. This info will be updated once the system is back online.

30 – New Deaths*** (674 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 80s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 70s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 80s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 90s from Dickey County.

Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

Man in his 70s from Morton County.

Woman in her 70s from Pembina County.

Woman in her 80s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 60s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 3

· Barnes County – 12

· Benson County – 5

· Bottineau County – 3

· Burke County – 3

· Burleigh County – 135

· Cass County – 162

· Cavalier County – 17

· Dickey County – 3

· Divide County – 4

· Dunn County – 2

· Eddy County – 1

· Foster County – 5

· Grand Forks County – 54

· Grant County – 3

· Hettinger County – 2

· LaMoure County – 2

· Logan County – 1

· McHenry County – 8

· McKenzie County – 12

· McLean County – 18

· Mercer County – 6

· Morton County – 43

· Mountrail County – 19

· Nelson County – 2

· Pembina County – 5

· Pierce County – 5

· Ramsey County – 13

· Ransom County – 15

· Renville County – 1

· Richland County – 12

· Rolette County – 37

· Sargent County – 7

· Sioux County – 8

· Stark County – 34

· Steele County – 5

· Stutsman County – 36

· Towner County – 2

· Traill County – 3

· Walsh County – 13

· Ward County – 140

· Williams County – 33