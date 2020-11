Shanley Volleyball Advances in EDC Tournament

Deacons took down Grand Forks Red River in straight sets

FARGO, N.D. — The EDC Volleyball Tournament started on Tuesday night with Quarterfinal action.

The four seed Shanley hosted the five seed Grand Forks Red River. Deacons came out with the four set win.

West Fargo, Sheyenne, and Davies join Shanley all advancing on to the semifinals.