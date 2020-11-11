Local Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent on Signing Day

On to the next level for many in the area

FARGO, N.D. — A pair of Moorhead signees are joining Bison nation. Senior forward Olivia Watson joins NDSU soccer after setting the Spuds single season goals record.. Ian Simonich joins NDSU golf after winning a Minnesota junior golf title.

Roseau’s Katie Borowicz signs on with former Minnesota Lynx great Lindsey Whalen and the Gophers.

Sheyenne boy’s basketball’s Jacksen Moni made his commitment to Northern State official. Look forward to seeing him play against MSUM over the next couple years.

Shanley volleyball’s Lander Friederichs doing the same with St. Thomas as part of the first recruiting class in the transition to division one.