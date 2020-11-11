West Fargo VFW’s Veterans Day program honors military veterans

The program features patriotic songs, memorial salutes and flag-raising

WEST FARGO, N.D.- West Fargo’s VFW put on its annual Veteran’s Day program at the POW MIA Plaza on Sheyenne Street.

It started by the VFW’s Color Guard and Boy Scouts Troop 232. After flag raising, the group came inside the VFW building for the ceremony. It included speakers, rifle volley salute by the VFW Honor Guard and the playing of taps.

It also features the U.S. Armed Forces Anthem where each veteran steps forward to salute when their branches song is sang.

“It’s a reflection of what we’ve done and how we serve and how we continue to serve. That’s what our job is. What our new commander in chief says, his saying is, “Still serving,” and that’s what we all do. We still continue to serve,” says Vietnam veteran and West Fargo VFW’s State Quartermaster William Tuff.

Veterans say their favorite part of the day is the comradery.

Family and friends were invited to join the them for lunch following the ceremony provided by the VFW.