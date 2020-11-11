Woman accused of starting fire, assaulting police officer

FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is facing charges after police say she started a fire and assaulted an officer in a south Fargo apartment building.

Officers responded to an unwanted female at an apartment in the 1300 block of 32nd Street South. Police were advised that a woman, identified as 20 year-old Nyamal Kachlech, had been trespassed from the property yesterday.

Officers saw smoke coming out a window and called the fire department. After the fire was put out, police located Kachlech hiding in a laundry room.

Kachlech was arrested for burglary, felony preventing arrest, attempted assault on a police officer, endangering by fire and criminal trespass.