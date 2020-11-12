AAA expects low travel expected for Thanksgiving

In 2019, 55 million Americans traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday according to Triple A.

UNITED STATES – AAA is expecting at least a 10 percent decline in the number of people traveling during Thanksgiving week.

A AAA North Dakota spokesman says the organization was expecting about 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving nationwide.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is expecting those numbers to be even lower.

About 95 percent of those traveling will be by car. People driving are likely going to drive shorter distances and reduce the number of days they are away.

“A lot of people who have been staying close to home, avoiding travel, may have taken Thanksgiving holiday as an opportunity to do some traveling and get out and see friends and family. But with the Covid numbers like they are, we expect many people to second guess that option,” AAA North Dakota Spokesman Gene LeDoucer said.

In 2019, 55 million Americans traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday according to AAA.