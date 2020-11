Davies, West Fargo Advance to EDC Volleyball Championship

Championship Saturday night at 7

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Thursday night brought the semifinals of the EDC volleyball tournament.

The 2-3 match-up went the distance as Davies took down Sheyenne in five sets.

The top seed, West Fargo, advanced with a straight sets victory over Shanley.

The Eagles and Packers will play Saturday night in the EDC Championship. First serve set for 7 P.M. at West Fargo.