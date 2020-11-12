Lisbon Heading to First Dakota Bowl in 13 Years Behind Success of Jordan Sours

Broncos play for the Division A Title on Friday against Langdon Area-Edmore Munich

LISBON, N.D. — Just four years ago Lisbon football went 0-8. Now the Broncos are one win away from a state championship 13 years after their last Dakota Bowl appearance at the FargoDome.

Its an early kick 8:10 A.M. and the Broncos are taking the necessary steps in order to be ready practicing at 6 A.M. every day this week.

It’s a rematch of last year’s Division A semifinal with Langdon Area- Edmore- Munich who went on to win the title.

The Broncos’ offense averages 40 points per game led by running back, Jordan Sours, who has 20 touchdowns. Head coach Joe Gerding says Sours is the difference maker.

“He can take a play to the house every time he touches the football. He does that with his incredible patience and his balance,” Gerding said. “All of that it’s next level and the kid’s work ethic is crazy. He’s one of our hardest working players every single day in and out. He’s one of the leaders. He’s one several state wrestling championships. Rewritten every single rushing record at Lisbon high school and you never know it talking to him. He makes it all about the offensive line and not him.”

The team leaves for the dome from Lisbon at 5 A.M.