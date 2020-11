Minnesota HS Football Roundup

Fertile Beltrami takes down Park Christian, 38-7

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It was the final day of the regular season for Minnesota high school football.

Fertile-Beltrami traveled to Moorhead to take on Park Christian coming out with the 38-7 victory.

The Falcons finish the regular season 4-1.

DGF finished off the regular season undefeated with a win over Virginia and Win-E-Mac shutout Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdahl to finish 5-1.