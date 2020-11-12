Nine injured in fiery crash involving 29 vehicles on Interstate 94

MONTICELLO, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash on Interstate 94 near Monticello that involved 29 vehicles, half of which were semis.

Poor visibility and challenging road conditions due to snow made travel extremely difficult in the area at the time of the crash.

The crash took place just before 9:15 a.m. on I-94 near Wright County Road 18. Several vehicles caught fire.

Nine people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.