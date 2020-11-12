Police seize drugs, cash, gun from north Fargo home

FARGO (KVRR) – Police have arrested a Fargo man in connection with several drug-related charges.

On November 3, the police department’s Narcotics Unit and the Cass County Drug Task Force, served a search warrant at 743 Oak Street North. Detectives found 234 hits of LSD, marijuana wax, THC Vape Cartridges, $3,600 in cash, and a .45 Caliber rifle.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jacob Wishinsky was arrested for possession with intent to manufacture or deliver LSD, possession of marijuana wax and possession of Marijuana.

Police say Wishinsky is believed to be involved in other drug activities as well.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana wax and THC vape cartridges are dangerous. The items are often marketed towards youth, and can easily be disguised as legal nicotine cartridges.