Coach of the Week: UND Hockey’s Brad Berry

Head Coach Brady Berry previews the upcoming college hockey season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The college hockey season is three weeks away. North Dakota will play a 26-game conference regular season starting with 10 games in the Omaha bubble. The Fighting Hawks go into the year as the number one team in the country.

Head coach Brad Berry joined KVRR Sport’s Nick Couzin to preview the season.