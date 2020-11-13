Dakota Bowl Roundup

Langdon-Area-Edmore-Munich and Linton-HMB both won while Sheyenne fell

FARGO, ND – The 2020 Dakota Bowl started bright and early, as Langdon Edmore Area Munich and Lisbon kicked off the Class A. Championship just after 8:00 am. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos, 42-28 to capture their 3rd consecutive title and, with it, their 38th straight win overall.

In the 9-man showdown between Cavalier and Linton-HMB, the Lions defeated the Tornadoes, 32-24. In Class AAA, Sheyenne fell to Bismarck Century, 24-0.