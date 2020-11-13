North Dakota Covid-19 deaths climb to more than 700

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health reports 1,441 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths since Thursday.

There are 10,486 active cases in the state. 293 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the most new cases, with 253.

So far, 707 people in North Dakota have died.

BY THE NUMBERS

11,876 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

985,273 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,441 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

60,602 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

13.00% – Daily Positivity Rate**

10,486 – Total Active Cases

+65 Individuals from Yesterday

1,354 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,163 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

49,409 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

293 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 – Individuals from yesterday

10 – New Deaths*** (707 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Cavalier County.

Woman in her 80s from Dickey County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from McLean County.

Woman in her 90s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 1

· Barnes County – 61

· Benson County – 10

· Bottineau County – 6

· Bowman County – 1

· Burke County – 6

· Burleigh County – 191

· Cass County – 253

· Cavalier County – 2

· Dickey County – 15

· Divide County – 3

· Dunn County – 4

· Eddy County – 8

· Emmons County – 3

· Foster County – 10

· Golden Valley County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 165

· Grant County – 1

· Griggs County – 6

· Hettinger County – 5

· Kidder County – 5

· LaMoure County – 11

· Logan County – 1

· McHenry County – 8

· McIntosh County – 3

· McKenzie County – 21

· McLean County – 17

· Mercer County – 14

· Morton County – 46

· Mountrail County – 36

· Nelson County – 9

· Pembina County – 19

· Pierce County – 17

· Ramsey County – 27

· Ransom County – 2

· Renville County – 3

· Richland County – 24

· Rolette County – 64

· Sargent County – 2

· Sheridan County – 2

· Sioux County – 19

· Stark County – 12

· Stutsman County – 42

· Towner County – 3

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County – 33

· Ward County – 183

· Wells County – 5

· Williams County – 59