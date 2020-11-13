Play of the Week Nominees: November 13

Lisbon, Breckenridge Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s DJ Colter high school play of the week nominees is a border battle from the gridiron.

The first nominee comes from Lisbon. Jordan Sours takes a pitch to the house for a 60-yard score en route to a Dakota Bowl berth.

The second nominee is from Breckenridge. James Mertes takes the opening kick 70 yards to the house in a win over Staples-Motley.

