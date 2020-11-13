Quadruple homicide trial pushed back to June due to COVID

MANDAN, N.D. – The coronavirus pandemic has forced officials to delay a quadruple homicide trial in Mandan until June.

Chad Isaak was supposed to go on trial Nov. 30 in connection with the April 2019 deaths.

But court documents show a list of concerns about the health of jurors and their families as well as that of court staff as well as questions about how the trial would proceed if jurors or witnesses got sick or had to quarantine.

Prosecutors have accused Isaak of killing Robert Fakler, Adam Fuehrer and William and Lois Cobb.