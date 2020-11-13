Salvation Army kicks of season of giving with 2020 Kettle Campaign

Annual fundraiser helps support local families

FARGO-MOORHEAD – Are you hearing a ringing in your ear?

You may not be alone.

The Salvation Army is ringing their bells and kicking off its 2020 Kettle Campaign. The annual fundraiser is one of the organization’s largest campaigns.

This year’s goal of $900,000 will go to help local families

Due to the pandemic, things may be looking a little different.

“The ironic thing about the whole COVID thing is it’s forcing us to really think outside the box and somethings are really awesome. The idea that people can just call and communicate with our folks online and use their smartphones to send documents and things like that so they don’t have to go down to the Salvation Army,” Salvation Army Maj. Jerry O’Neil said.

You can donate to the Salvation Army’s Kettle campaign through setups throughout town, online and even through QR readers.

The Salvation Army has been serving Cass and Clay counties for 120 years.

To contribute to the Salvation Army’s 2020 kettle campaign, click here.