St. Cloud prison locked down as COVID-19 cases surge

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The state prison in St. Cloud has been locked down because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Minnesota Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald says that there are 335 current cases of COVID-19 among the 623 inmates in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

Nearly 60 staff members were also out with the coronavirus.

Fitzgerald says positive cases are showing up in every unit in the prison, so they locked it down to minimize the spread of the virus and moved the infected inmates to the same unit.