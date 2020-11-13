United Way Cass Clay wants to fight homelessness in the community

FARGO, N.D. – United Way of Cass Clay hosts a drive thru event to help prevent homelessness.

Live United Give United rallied the community to drive by the CI Apparel parking lot and give $20. People were able to donate through a QR code.

Those who stopped by were able to receive treats and do a fun photo-op.

According to the organization, more than 1,000 people in the community are homeless each night and 23 percent are children.

“We don’t know what the winter months can bring with the current state of the community, so all the more important that we can band together, we can give a little. Think about several thousand people giving $20 today and we can have that match. That’s so many families that we can help,” says Kristina Hein-Landin from United Way of Cass-Clay.

All donations up to $30,000 will be matched.