19 more deaths reported from COVID-19 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND – Saturday’s COVID-19 report for The North Dakota Department of Health shows 825 new active cases with a positivity rate of 17%.

The new active case count is 11,311. Testing numbers came out of 14,654 total tests conducted with 2,278 yielding positive results.

North Dakota’s recovery total is 50,285 as 1,426 were included in Saturday’s reporting.

Deaths with COVID-19 increased by 19 with 726 total since the pandemic started. Age ranges for the latest deaths were 50 to 99 years old.

Fifteen new hospitalized cases bring the total of currently hospitalized case count to 305.