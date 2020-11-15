High speed pursuit leads to arrest in Cass County

Authorities arrest Brandon Jacobson, 23, of Fargo

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — A Fargo driver gets arrested after leading authorities on a high speed pursuit.

Twenty-three-year-old Brandon Jacobson was driving in Clay County when he fled into Cass County.

A North Dakota State Trooper caught up with Jacobson south of Horace on Highway 10 and spikes were used to stop the vehicle.

Jacobson lost control and rolled in the ditch.

He was taken to Essentia.

He is charged with fleeing, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.